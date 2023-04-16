share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “People Think I’m Rude For Not Responding To Messages Instantly. Am I?”

Woe Is Me! is a series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Apr 16, 2023
instant communication
Image Credit: Waris (1954)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietytechnologyWoe Is Me!
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related