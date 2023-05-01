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Words Mean Things: Privilege

Where the idea of privilege was supposed to be enlightening and radicalizing, it’s turned into a linguistic tool to keep the status quo intact.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 16, 2023
what does privilege mean?
Image Credits: Denise D’Souza
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Tags
Societyinternet cultureprivilege
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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