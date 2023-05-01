share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Words Mean Things: Privilege

Where the idea of privilege was supposed to be enlightening and radicalizing, it’s turned into a linguistic tool to keep the status quo intact.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 16, 2023
what does privilege mean?
Image Credits: Denise D’Souza
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyinternet cultureprivilege
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related