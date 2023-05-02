share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “I Don’t Like Sexting, but It Feels Like My Guy Expects It. How Do I Say No?”

A series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jan 16, 2022
how to say no to sexting
Image credit: Chahat (1971)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturerelationships
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related