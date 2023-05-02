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In Euphoria Season 2, Everyone Is Back Where They Began

We begin and end with the question: can anyone have a remotely decent time? It’s new year’s!

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 11, 2022
euphoria HBO
Image Credits: HBO
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SocietyCultureEuphoria
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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