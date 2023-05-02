share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In Euphoria Season 2, Everyone Is Back Where They Began

We begin and end with the question: can anyone have a remotely decent time? It’s new year’s!

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 11, 2022
euphoria HBO
Image Credits: HBO
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureEuphoria
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related