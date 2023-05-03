share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Stop Judging People’s Motives for Protesting

In trying times like these, a collective show of strength is all that matters.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Dec 25, 2019
stop judging people who protest
Image Credits : Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturepolitics
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related