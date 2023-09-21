share
The Mumbai Women Protesting Against CAA and NRC, in Photos

“My best friend was at Jamia; I would lay my life on the line to help her in any way I can. Being here is the least I can do.”

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Dec 20, 2019
CAA NRC protest Mumbai
Muslim women sit in the section designated for women, a move by organizers to ensure their safety, at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Dec. 19, 2019. (Image Credit: Rajvi Desai)
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

