Mumbai’s #SupremeInjustice Protest Against SC’s CJI Decision: Photos

“The legal system has failed us terribly, and now there’s nowhere else to go but the streets.”

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
May 10, 2019
#SupremeInjustice protests
Image Credit: Rajvi Desai
