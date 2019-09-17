share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Is Stealthing And Why Isn’t It Illegal Yet In India?

Stealthing is non-consensual condom removal that exposes partners to increased risk of STIs and unwanted pregnancy.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 17, 2020
stealthing india
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/Stocksy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSex#MeToo
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related