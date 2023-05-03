share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Only 1 in 3 Covid19 Research Papers Have Been Authored by Women: Study

Unequal representation in scientific research hampers our ability to truly understand various gendered dimensions of Covid19.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jun 16, 2020
only 1 in 3 women have authored covid19 research papers
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/Dissolve
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related