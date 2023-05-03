share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Zealand Government Launches Sex Ed Campaign Starring Nude Porn Actors

One-third of NZ’s popular porn clips are non-consensual. This is problematic because porn is often the first exposure kids have to depictions of sex.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 16, 2020
new zealand porn sex education
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/Youtube
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexporn
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related