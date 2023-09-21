share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women Question Their Safety Whenever They Reject Unwanted Advances

Women share stories of facing consequences for saying no.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 13, 2019
Women are afraid to reject men
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societygender violencesexual harassment
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related