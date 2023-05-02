share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Happens When You Take the Male Gaze Out of Mythologies

In feminist retellings of ‘The Mahabharata’ and ‘The Odyssey,’ female characters can be flawed and powerful.

written by
Shruti Sunderraman
published
Oct 31, 2021
Male Gaze in Mythologies
Image Credit: HarperCollins/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureIndian mythology
AuthorShruti Sunderraman

Shruti Sunderraman is the Associate Managing Editor at The Swaddle. She can be found on Twitter at @sundermanbegins.

Related