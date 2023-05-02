share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Couples Tend to Grow Closer During Natural Disasters

Researchers saw the biggest jumps in relationship satisfaction among couples who were the most unhappy before disasters like hurricanes.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Oct 29, 2021
couples during disasters
Image Credit: Dreamstime/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecouples
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related