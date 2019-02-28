share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni on the Value of Epics in the #MeToo Era

In ‘The Forest of Enchantments’ Divakaruni’s Sita resists the stereotype of the meek, dutiful Indian wife.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Feb 28, 2019
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni forest of enchantments
‘The Forest of Enchantments’ HarperCollins India (2019)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplebooks
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related