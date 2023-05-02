share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Luxury Fashion House’s ‘Sexy’ Mangalsutras Accidentally Give Left And Right Common Thing To Hate

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of news you wish wasn’t news.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 30, 2021
sabyasachi mangalsutra
Image Credits: Sabyasachi
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCultureSabyasachi
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related