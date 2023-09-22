share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Gets in the Way of Remaining Friends With an Ex?

Exes can remain friends, but the chances of successful friendships between exes remain low – courtesy of a host of psychosocial factors.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 16, 2023
can you stay friends with exes
Image credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturelove
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related