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It’s Okay: To Let Friendships Go

Reassessing friendships is a marker of self-awareness — because people change and we must accept it.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Mar 27, 2022
okay to let friendships grow
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SocietyCultureFarewell Friend
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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