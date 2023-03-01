share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A New Breakup Method Just Dropped: ‘Letter of Closure’

The viral letter also speaks to the permeation of therapy-speak — or HR-ified template-like responses — into our everyday conversations.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 2, 2023
letter of closure dating
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureclosure
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related