share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Anatomy of a Breakup: The Breakup Was Clean. The Clean Break Wasn’t 

“Eventually, things got so bad that the friendship we had tried to maintain, even after breaking up, was fractured.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 27, 2023
messy breakup
Image credit: Istock/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societycheatingdating
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related