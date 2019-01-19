share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Know Your Rights: Adoption In India

A family law expert explains the rights of both prospective and adoptive parents.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jan 20, 2019
adoption rights in india
Photo Courtesy of dribble.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeadoption
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related