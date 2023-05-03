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Government to Track the Value of Women’s Unpaid Housework

A new survey aims to understand “how much time is spent in cooking and washing.”

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Aug 8, 2018
unpaid housework
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AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

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