share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

SC Ruling on MH Dance Bars Latest in Long History of Policing Women to Regulate Men

“Not one bar girl was consulted before drafting these guidelines.”

written by
Kunal Purohit
published
Jan 19, 2019
supreme court maharashtra dance bar ban
Photo courtesy of The Quint
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticegender
AuthorKunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit is an independent journalist, writing on politics, gender, development, migration and the intersections between them. He is an SOAS alumnus. He has previously written for the Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and The Wire, among other publications. He tweets at @kunalpurohit.

Related