share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India’s Female Labor Force Participation Rate Drops To 10.7%

“It is shocking to a point of being unbelievable.”

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Oct 15, 2018
female labour force participation in india
Image courtesy of DNA India
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeGirls Just Wanna Have Jobs
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related