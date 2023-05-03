share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Caste Has Always Shaped Desire, Desirability

“Even ‘attractiveness,’ skin color, and a ‘good background’ are ideas loaded in caste.”

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Jan 21, 2019
Queeristan
From left to right: Aroh Akunth, Kiruba Munusamy, Grace Banu, Dhiren Borisa, and Sumeet Samos. Image courtesy of Queeristan
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
PowerIdentityIntersections
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related