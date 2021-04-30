share
The Swdl
UN Chief Urging Graduates to Not Work for ‘Climate Wreckers’ Puts the Onus of Climate Action on Individuals

The messaging might have held practical value in an ideal world but, here, it presents an illusion of choice that doesn’t quite exist.

Devrupa Rakshit
May 30, 2022
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

