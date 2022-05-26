share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Discover a ‘Hidden Language’ by Analyzing Chimpanzee Vocals

Chimpanzee communication is much more sophisticated than previously thought, providing new clues to origins of language in humans too.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 26, 2022
chimpanzee hidden language
Image Credits: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceanimals
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related