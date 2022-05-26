share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Research Debunks the Myth of ‘Boys Will Be Boys’

“Boys can be very boyish in certain areas… but not at all in other areas, such as personality, values or cognitive performance.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 26, 2022
is boys will be boys a myth
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScience
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related