share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can We Measure People’s ‘Speed’ of Aging?

There’s now a way to figure out how fast someone is aging by tracking biomarkers, including blood pressure, cholesterol, lung, and kidney function.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 27, 2022
why calculating speed of aging is important
Image Credit: Getty Images/Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related