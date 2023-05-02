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Youth Shouldn’t Have to Fix Climate Problems Created by Older Generations: German Court

The ruling is the latest in a global wave of judicial recognition that young people will shoulder the burden of climate change.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 30, 2021
burden of fixing climate change on youth
Image Credit: Getty Images
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FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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