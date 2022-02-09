share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Modern Progress Defined by Speed, Efficiency Is Killing the Planet — And Us

“[Alternatives] don’t valorize simplicity – they valorize health, time, community, land, these are all slow.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 10, 2022
slowing down for climate action
Image credit: iStock/ Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentdevelopment
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related