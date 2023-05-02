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How Modern Progress Defined by Speed, Efficiency Is Killing the Planet — And Us

“[Alternatives] don’t valorize simplicity – they valorize health, time, community, land, these are all slow.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 10, 2022
slowing down for climate action
Image credit: iStock/ Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
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FutureEnvironmentdevelopment
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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