The Swdl
How Sexual Policing Impacts Treatment of Women’s Traumas, the Unique History of Hysteria in India and More With Dr. Sarah Pinto

In this episode, anthropologist Dr. Sarah Pinto talks to us about the links between women’s societal position and the diagnosis and treatment of their mental illnesses, and the powerful counter-narratives of women’...

The Swaddle Team

