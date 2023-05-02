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How Sexual Policing Impacts Treatment of Women’s Traumas, the Unique History of Hysteria in India and More With Dr. Sarah Pinto

Anthropologist Dr. Sarah Pinto talks to us about histories of women’s mental illnesses in colonial India, and the powerful counter-narratives of women’s trauma in South Asian literature.

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AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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