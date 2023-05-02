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What Was So Obscene About Ismat Chughtai’s ‘Lihaaf,’ the Role of Literature in Nationalist Discourse and More With Dr. Geeta Patel

Gender and language studies scholar Dr. Geeta Patel discusses why Ismat Chughtai’s Lihaaf was charged for obscenity, the ‘homely’ girl in matrimonial ads, and challenging notions of respectability in Indian society.

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AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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