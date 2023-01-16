share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Was So Obscene About Ismat Chughtai’s ‘Lihaaf,’ the Role of Literature in Nationalist Discourse and More With Dr. Geeta Patel

In this episode, gender and language studies scholar Dr. Geeta Patel discusses why Ismat Chughtai’s Lihaaf was charged for obscenity, the ‘homely’ girl in matrimonial ads, and challenging notions of respectability...

ip-cover-art-dr-geeta-patel-1.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Keep listening

Browse Series