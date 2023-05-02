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The Misrepresentation of Indian Coolie Women in Nationalist Discourse and More With Dr. Arunima Datta

Dr. Arunima Datta explains the lesser-known history of Indian coolie women working on plantations in British Malaya, and the surprising reasons they joined the Rani of Jhansi regiment during the freedom struggle.

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AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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