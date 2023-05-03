share
The Swaddle Spotlights Tech Inclusivity at the World Economic Forum’s India Summit

“It is important for women to own and run tech, because it is only when we do that that we can best understand what practices we need to adopt to make online spaces safer for women.”

The Swaddle Team
Oct 7, 2019
The Swaddle India Economic Summit 2019
Discussion leaders and panelists at the “Making Tech More Inclusive,” from left: Shrishti Malhotra, Ivy Huq Russell, Anu Madgavkar, Zubaida Bai, and Suyi Kim.
