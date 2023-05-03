share
The Swdl
Corporate India Needs to Get With the Program — Trans Inclusion Is Good for Business

India’s first Trans Inclusion Manifesto makes an airtight case.

Nadia Nooreyezdan
Dec 14, 2018
godrej culture lab trans inclusion
Photo courtesy of The Hindu
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

