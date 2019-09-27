share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Tech Industry’s Sexism, Racism Is Making Artificial Intelligence Less Intelligent

Human prejudice programmed into artificial intelligence keeps out communities whose input could make AI smarter.

written by
Alina Gufran
published
Sep 27, 2019
alinas-ai-peice-web.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyAIscience
AuthorAlina Gufran

Alina Gufran is a screenwriter, filmmaker and features writer based out of Mumbai. Third-culture kid.

Related