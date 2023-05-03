The Buzz Cut: Sia Announces Battling Neurological, Chronic Pain Disorder

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Australian singer-songwriter Sia announced on Twitter that she’s living with a neurological disease called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which involves chronic pain.”Pain is demoralizing, and you’re not alone,” she tweeted.

*

Robert De Niro’s former assistant is suing the actor for $12 million in a counter-suit alleging De Niro discriminated against her because of her gender and subjected her to abusive comments for 11 years. De Niro filed a lawsuit against her for embezzlement earlier this year.

*

Marie Benoliel, a 28-year-old gate-crasher climbed on to the catwalk of a Chanel fashion show this week, only to be determinedly marched off by supermodel Gigi Hadid. In a New York Times profile, Benoliel said she did it “to have fun.”

*

Gwyneth Paltrow seems to be a little rusty on all the absurd products her multi-million wellness empire, Goop, markets to its consumers. When Jimmy Kimmel brought up some of its more eccentric products — a Bart Simpson dildo, a water bottle with an amethyst inside, bottles of camel milk — Paltrow seemed stumped. As are Goop customers, most likely.

*

Julie Delpy, the actress who played the 20-, 30-, and 40-year-old Christine in the Before trilogy, said she was only paid one-tenth of what her co-star Ethan Hawke made for the first movie (Before Sunrise) and half of what he did for the second (Before Sunset). In a Variety profile, she said she threatened to walk away from the third (Before Midnight) if she wasn’t paid the same as Hawke — a move that ultimately won her pay parity.

*

Gay Tumblr, with its abundance of queer make-out gifs, is dead. The crowd, mostly 16-24 years old, has moved over to the embattled video app, Tik Tok. With only 48% of that group identifying as purely heterosexual, queer Gen Z-ers are populating Tik Tok, and it can only be a glorious thing.

*

How does an older woman dating a younger man deal with all the social pressures and beauty norms society imposes on her? Is her inner voice stronger, harsher than anything a youth-obsessed society can throw at her? A haunting personal essay answers these, busting one of the greatest myth-advice people tell insecure women — “You don’t have to love yourself before someone else can. That’s bullshit.”

*

The British tabloids have not been kind to Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex — from constantly speculating about her relationship with her estranged father Thomas Markle to portraying her in what Markle’s husband, Prince Harry called “racial overtones.” The Mail recently published a handwritten letter she had written to her father, without Markle’s permission, which was the final straw — calling it “relentless propaganda,” Prince Harry compared the tabloids’ treatment of Markle to their treatment of his deceased mother, Princess Diana, and filed a lawsuit against the press in a highly unusual move.

*

The peach emoji is often used to signify the butt — but artist Lizzo has different plans for it. In a viral tweet, amidst news of impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump, Lizzo has repurposed the emoji — im *peach* ment.

*

An “unsuspecting Christain couple” in Indiana adopted a baby girl. They then alleged the baby girl was actually a 22-year-old woman whom they called a psychopath. What’s the real story?