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The Season 2 Finale of ‘Euphoria’ Is a Tale of Innocence Lost

Unlike the easy-breezy John Hughes-style coming-of-age dramas, ‘Euphoria’ subverts the trope where children come into maturity at a great cost.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 1, 2022
euphoria subverts the coming of age trope
Image Credits: HBO
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SocietyCulturecoming of age
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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