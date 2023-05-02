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Kangana Ranaut’s New Reality Show Marks an Insidious Shift in the TV Genre

In a political climate as polarized and fraught as today, “Lock Upp” marks a distinct shift in the role and function of reality TV.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 28, 2022
reality TV becoming more harmful kangana ranaut
Image Credit: lock upp/Mx player
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SocietyCultureentertainment industry
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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