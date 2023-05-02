share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

It’s Okay: To Not Know What You Want

Not having it all figured out leaves room to accept life for what it is — not what it should be.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Feb 27, 2022
it's okay to not know what you want
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCultureIt's Okay!
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related