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In ‘Euphoria,’ Lexi Is a Bad Friend Who Makes Good Art

Lexi’s much-awaited play drags all her loved ones through the truth-wringer without their permission — but at least it’s great art. She is TV’s foremost bad art friend.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 22, 2022
lexi bad friend good art
Image Credits: HBO
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SocietyCultureEuphoria
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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