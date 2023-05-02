share
The Swdl
Is This Normal? “I Can’t Quit a Book Even After I’ve Lost Interest in It”

We struggle to quit things we’ve already invested time, energy, and money into even if the present cost of sustaining it outweighs the benefits we derive from it.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 28, 2022
why we struggle to quit books
Image Credit: Alamy/Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Devrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

