The Problems With the 1947 Partition of India, the Devaluation of History, and More With Dr. Priya Satia
In this episode, historian Dr. Priya Satia talks about the evolution of the discipline of history, how Indian nationalists shaped British intellectual movements, and why historians need to speak truth to power.
The 'In Perspective' Podcast
How Colonialism Shaped India’s Attitude Towards the Environment, and More With Dr. Atreyee Majumder
