Technofeminism, Digital Feminist Activism, and More With Dr. Usha Raman

In this episode, researcher Dr. Usha Raman talks about cyberfeminism, algorithm biases, and reimagining the internet.

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.

Notes:

00:00:55:17- What is cyberfeminism? Why is it important to take a feminist approach to understanding digital media and the internet at large?

00:05:08:20- Has the involvement of women in technology and design on the internet actually made it more inclusive?

00:09:10:06- How has digital feminist activism grown in India? What kind of obstacles does this form of activism face?

00:15:06:08- Does digital feminism in India exclude any communities?

00:18:59:13- Have media portrayals of the 2012 Delhi rape case been problematic? How did these portrayals impact popular understandings of feminism and women’s safety?

00:24:21:19- What are the issues with the online discourse we see around women’s safety, especially when initiated by the State? How did the ‘She Team’ program under the Telangana police department change this narrative?

00:28:53:12- How do people across the social spectrum use new media to create new identities? What kind of concerns around privacy and datafication does this raise?