How Brahmin Elite Shaped Indian Democracy, the Popularity of Right‑Wing Political Parties, and More With Dr. Pavithra Suryanarayan

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.
Notes:
00:00:53:03- What is ‘state capacity?’ What does it mean to hollow out state capacity?
00:05:33:02- How did the Brahmin elite hollow out the bureaucracy in the Bombay and Madras Presidencies at the time the Indian state was being democratised?
00:10:48:07- How does this play out in India even today?
00:13:26:14- What makes right-wing political parties popular among the poor?
00:18:21:16- What role does people’s income play in voter turnout in India?
00:19:54:23- Why are caste and class so relevant when it comes to voting and politics in India?
00:22:53:17- Why does India see a huge proliferation of various political parties across states?
00:27:55:02- In the recent 2021 West Bengal elections, almost all news sites’ pre-poll data predicted that the BJP would win, which turned out to be wrong when the All India Trinamool Congress won by a landslide. Where does the mismatch between voters’ attitudes and perceptions of the media come from?
Credits:
Featuring: Dr. Pavithra Suryanarayan
Producer: Aditi Patel
Original Interview Edit: Anahita Sachdev
Cover Art: Hitesh Sonar
Creative Director: Shrishti Malhotra
Executive Producer: Karla Bookman