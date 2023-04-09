How Brahmin Elite Shaped Indian Democracy, the Popularity of Right‑Wing Political Parties, and More With Dr. Pavithra Suryanarayan

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.

Notes:

00:00:53:03- What is ‘state capacity?’ What does it mean to hollow out state capacity?

00:05:33:02- How did the Brahmin elite hollow out the bureaucracy in the Bombay and Madras Presidencies at the time the Indian state was being democratised?

00:10:48:07- How does this play out in India even today?

00:13:26:14- What makes right-wing political parties popular among the poor?

00:18:21:16- What role does people’s income play in voter turnout in India?

00:19:54:23- Why are caste and class so relevant when it comes to voting and politics in India?

00:22:53:17- Why does India see a huge proliferation of various political parties across states?

00:27:55:02- In the recent 2021 West Bengal elections, almost all news sites’ pre-poll data predicted that the BJP would win, which turned out to be wrong when the All India Trinamool Congress won by a landslide. Where does the mismatch between voters’ attitudes and perceptions of the media come from?