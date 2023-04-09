How Colonialism Shaped India’s Attitude Towards the Environment, and More With Dr. Atreyee Majumder

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.

Notes:

00:00:52:07- How did colonial rule shape India’s attitude towards the environment? Do we see a continuity in this attitude in India’s postcolonial environmental regime as well?

00:05:49:09- Why has it continued to remain a status regime in postcolonial times as well?

00:09:32:06- What would it mean to resist this framework, and resist this environmental vocabulary that is defined by the state in the activisms that emerge from ground up?

00:12:20:01- How did resource extraction become the basis of colonialism? In what ways does this idea of resource extraction transform in the postcolonial era of globalization?

00:24:37:08- How has globalization impacted global labor dynamics, enabling countries from the global north to profit from exploitative labor in the global south?

00:29:09:17- Could you give an example which we see in the context of India selling out labor in a similar way without any sort of protection? Have we seen negative consequences of that in terms of its impact on people?

00:31:54:19- What is the relationship between the accumulation of capital and environmental degradation?

00:36:46:09- How do we find ways of resisting it, when most of our world order is based on capitalism, especially when pertaining to the climate emergency?

00:39:34:05- How has industrial capitalism shaped the trajectories of time and space in India?