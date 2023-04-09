share
The Swdl
How Colonialism Shaped India’s Attitude Towards the Environment, and More With Dr. Atreyee Majumder

In this episode, historical and political anthropologist Dr. Atreyee Majumder talks about how colonialism shaped Indian environmentalism, and the ways in which capitalism impacts space and time.

AuthorThe Swaddle Team

