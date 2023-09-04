The Best Parts
The Best Parts
A film interview podcast, where journalist Genesia Alves dissects the best parts of Indian films, with the people who made them.
All episodes
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EP 12The Best Parts
Tillotama Shome on Transgressive Love and Ratna’s Dignity in ‘Sir’
EP 11The Best Parts
Arpita Chatterjee on the Persistence of Memory in ‘Three of Us'
EP 10The Best Parts
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on The Power and Pitfalls of Single Motherhood in ‘Nil Battey Sannata’
EP 09The Best Parts
Renuka Shahane on Flawed Mothers and Unforgiving Daughters in ‘Tribhanga'
The Best Parts
Lavender Marriages and Writing for a Straight Audience in ‘Badhaai Do’ With Harshavardhan Kulkarni
EP 07The Best Parts
Holding Up ‘The Mirror’ to Lust With Konkona Sensharma
EP 06The Best Parts
Anvitaa Dutt on Binodini from ‘Bulbbul’
EP 05The Best Parts
Kanika Dhillon on Rumi from ‘Manmarziyaan’
EP 04The Best Parts
Gauri Shinde on Shashi from ‘English Vinglish’
EP 03The Best Parts
Anjali Menon on Divya from 'Bangalore Days'
EP 02The Best Parts