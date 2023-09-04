EP 06-The Best Parts
The Best Parts
In season 1 of The Best Parts podcast, we dissect our favourite film characters, with a little help from the women who created them. This podcast is brought to you by TS Studios, the production company that brings...
EP 05-The Best Parts
Kanika Dhillon on Rumi from ‘Manmarziyaan’
EP 04-The Best Parts
Gauri Shinde on Shashi from ‘English Vinglish’
EP 03-The Best Parts
Anjali Menon on Divya from 'Bangalore Days'
EP 02-The Best Parts
Juhi Chaturvedi on Piku from 'Piku'
EP 01-The Best Parts