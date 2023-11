In TS Studios’ The Best Parts podcast, journalist Genesia Alves dissects our favorite films, with a little help from the people who brought them to life.

This conversation was recorded at the 13th edition of the IFP festival at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai last month.

Host: Genesia Alves

Producer and Editor: Aditi Patel

Associate Producer: Neha Shetty

Sound Design and Mixing: Vibhav Saraf

Marketing Collateral Design: Denise D’souza

Art Director: Neha Shekhawat

Creative Director: Shrishti Malhotra

Executive Producer: Karla Bookman