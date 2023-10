In season 1 of The Best Parts podcast, we dissect our favourite film characters, with a little help from the women who created them.

Credits:

This podcast is brought to you by TS Studios.

Host: Genesia Alves

Associate Producers: Aditi Patel, Bavana Gone

Sound Design, Mixing and Editing: Pranav Ratra

Marketing Collateral Design: Hitesh Sonar, Denise D’souza

Art Director: Neha Shekhawat

Creative Director: Shrishti Malhotra

Executive Producer: Karla Bookman