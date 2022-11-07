share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Age of Marriage, Regulation of Sex Work in Colonial India and More With Dr. Ashwini Tambe

In this episode, gender studies scholar, Dr. Ashwini Tambe talks to us about debates around girlhood, age of sexual consent, and state regulation of commercial sex work in colonial India.

ip-cover-art-ep14.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Keep listening

Browse Series